$10
Date and time
Location
Liberty Hall
103 East Erwin Street
Tyler, TX 75702
Refund policy
Contact the organizer to request a refund.
Eventbrite's fee is nonrefundable.
The Tyler Loop and Truth in Comedy present Real Stories, Real Funny, a night of true stories and stand-up comedy.
About this event
The truth can be heavy. Three storytellers from Out of the Loop: True Stories from Tyler and East Texas get real. Experience everyday Tylerites bringing serious, fearless stories in their own words, revealing something real about life in our region. When things get heavy, three stand-up comedians enter the mix, riffing on storytelling themes. We aim to leave you feeling inspired and entertained through tears and lots of laughter.