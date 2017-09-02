RadioNOW 100.9 Summer's Over Party @ Incrediplex Featuring Hey Violet

Hey Violet will be at Incrediplex on Saturday, September 2nd at 2:00 pm for the RadioNow 100.9 Summer's Over Party performing their hit song Guys My Age & more!

Admission includes entrance to the party performance and a $10 Incrediplex game card to be used towards video games and attractions. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $25.00 each while tickets last.

All registrations (tickets) will be available for pick up on the day of the event starting at 10:00AM at Incrediplex. ID is required to pick up tickets and the ID must match the name on the registration. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at least an hour prior to the start of the event to pick up tickets and enjoy the pre- party activities!

www.incrediplex.com





FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

Under 16 must be accompianed by an adult.

What can I bring into the event?

No outside food or drinks allowed on the property.

What's the refund policy?

No refunds unless performers fail to show.





Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No. All registrations (tickets) will be available for pick up on the day of the event starting at 10:00AM at Incrediplex. ID is required to pick up tickets and the ID must match the name on the registration. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at least an hour prior to the start of the event to pick up tickets and enjoy the pre- party activities!





Who is allowed to pick up pre registered tickets?

Only the person that has registered for the tickets. Must have ID that matches registration name.





Can tickets be bought at the door?

Yes, until party is sold out for $25.00 at the door. Only a limited number of tickets available.





Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

No.



