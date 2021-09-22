P&P Live! Bruce Jones | TO RULE THE WAVES with Evan Osnos

*This event is in partnership with the Brookings Institution

Now, in bright, closely observed prose, To Rule the Waves author Bruce Jones conducts us on a fascinating voyage through the great modern ports and naval bases of this era—from the vast container ports of Shanghai and Hong Kong to the vital naval base of the American 7th fleet in Hawaii to the sophisticated security arrangements in the port of New York. Along the way, the book illustrates how global commerce works, that we are amidst a global naval arms race, and why the oceans are so crucial to America's standing going forward.

Bruce Jones directs the project on international order at the Brookings Institution, where for four years he was also Vice President for Foreign Policy. He has lived and worked in Asia, Africa, and Europe, including serving with UN operations in Kosovo and the Middle East. He has traveled extensively, charting the changing dynamics of world power, which he has documented in several previous books about international affairs. He has been a senior advisor to the World Bank, and lectured or been a non-resident fellow at Princeton, Stanford, Yale, and New York University.

Jones will be in conversation with Evan Osnos, a staff writer at The New Yorker since 2008. His most recent book, Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth, and Faith in the New China, won the National Book Award, among other honors. Previously he reported from China, Iraq, and elsewhere for the Chicago Tribune, where he shared a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting. He lives with his wife and children in Washington, DC.