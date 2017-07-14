$20

POWER FRIDAYS AT BAR 36 W/ TAMMY RIVERA

by HOT 96.3 ALL HIP HOP AND R&B
BAR 36

36 East Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Power Fridays at Bar 36 Friday July 14th with Tami Rivera From Love & Hip Hop w/ Dj Reddy Rock Live on The Radio ... Exclusive No Wait In Line Tixs for $20...Get Them While They Last !!!!

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

You must be 21 to enter.

What's the refund policy?

No refunds or exchanges.

