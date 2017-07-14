POWER FRIDAYS AT BAR 36 W/ TAMMY RIVERA

$20
No Refunds
Description
Power Fridays at Bar 36 Friday July 14th with Tami Rivera From Love & Hip Hop w/ Dj Reddy Rock Live on The Radio ... Exclusive No Wait In Line Tixs for $20...Get Them While They Last !!!!
Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?
You must be 21 to enter.
What's the refund policy?
No refunds or exchanges.
