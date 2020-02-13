Play C895: Throwback Edition (ALL AGES)

Kick off your Valentine's Holiday Weekend with C895!

Join C895 for the Play C895: Throwback Edition at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, on Thursday, February 13th! Trent Von will spin 80s and New Wave Save the Wave goodness with videos from 7-9, followed by Mel & Matt of Planet Dance with tunes from the 90th and early 00's from 9-11pm.

Your $10 ticket gives you and evening of bowling or skating, including bowling shoes or quad skates. If you'd like to do both, please purchase a double ticket.

Check in begins at 6:30 and the fun all starts at 7. See you there!

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

No, this is an all-ages event.

Can I get in-line skates instead of quads?

Yes. In-line skates cost an additional $3 to rent.

I want to bowl and skate. Can I do that?

Of course, but you'll need tickets to both. Please select bowl and skate for your ticket choice.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Please send email to june@c895.org or faraz@c895.org. We'll respond as quickly as we can.

What's the refund policy?

You can request a refund up to 24 hours prior to the event.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, but it may make check-in go faster.

Can I update my registration information?

Absolutely. Your original ticket should give you a place to update your information.

Can I transfer my tickets?

Absolutely. Your originala ticket should give you a place to make transfers.

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn't match the person who attends?

Yes but we'll need to know the name of the person who bought the ticket when you check in.

If I buy multiple tickets, can people in my group arrive and check in separately?

Absolutely. Just give the name of the person who bought the ticket at the check-in desk. As each person arrives, we check them into that party.