Plano Police: Active Shooter Preparedness Seminar March 6

On Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 6:30pm, the Plano Police Department will be hosting an Active Shooter Preparedness Seminar open to the public at the Plano Event Center at 2000 East Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, Texas 75074. The event is expected to last approximately two hours.

Active shooter incidents cannot be predicted but they can be prepared for. The City of Plano has trained its police, fire, dispatch, and other emergency personnel how to respond effectively to active shooter incidents. Utilizing material from the ALERRT Center at Texas State University (http://www.avoiddenydefend.org/) and the US Department of Homeland Security (https://www.dhs.gov/active-shooter-preparedness), we will be empowering the public to respond to and survive an active shooter incident. Participants will receive instruction on what to do should they ever find themselves in an active shooter incident and how to utilize the “Avoid, Deny, Defend” and “Run, Hide, Fight” strategies. Participants will also receive instruction on how to control life threatening bleeding. Training and educating the public on active shooter response is a critical component of preparing the entire community and reducing the loss of life when an active shooter attacks.

This is a free event open to the public. Anyone plannning to attend is asked to register through Eventbrite.

***PARKING: Parking for the City of Plano Active Shooter Preparedness Training is available at the Plano Event Center in two large lots on either side of the building. If needed, overflow parking is available at the Oak Point Recreation Center immediately to the east just across Jupiter Road. Please carpool if possible. Thanks!***

***We are also presenting another seminar on March 3 hosted by the North Texas Performing Arts - Plano Children's Theatre at the Shops at Willow Bend. That event is also listed on Eventbrite.***