On Something - Life After Legalization - Live Podcast Recording

The Comedy Studio

Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:15 PM (EDT)

On Something - Life After Legalization - A Live Podcast Recording

Panel:

Dan Adams, cannabis reporter at The Boston Globe
Ann Marie Awad, Host, On Something podcast  
Felicia Gans, cannabis digital producer and reporter at The Boston Globe
Naomi Martin, cannabis reporter at The Boston Globe


Description: 

A conversation about what Massachusetts could learn from other legal states like Colorado and what’s been surprising about Massachusetts’s rollout. The Boston Globe's cannabis reporting team joins Colorado Public Radio’s Ann Marie Awad, the host of the new podcast On Something, which tells stories about life after marijuana legalization. Topics will include MA's first-in-the-nation social equity program, the impacts of pot businesses on neighborhoods and surprising challenges for regulators.   




The Comedy Studio is located on the 2nd floor of Bow Market in Union Square, Somerville, MA and is open Mondays through Sundays. 

Variety, our lounge bar, will be open serving housemade cocktails, beer, wine at 5PM and doors for the theater open at 5:30PM- show begins at 6:00pm! And, yes, we will have Scorpion bowls!

Please call 617-661-6507 or email communications@thecomedystudio.com to make any special seating arrangements. Please arrive on time!

For more info, call us at 617-661-6507 or email us anytime!

Directions - Our NEW address is at:

1 Bow Market Way #23, Somerville, MA 02143

The entrance to the courtyard where we're located is actually on Somerville Avenue, right on the corner of Union Square Tavern.
There is street parking available.
For public transportation, both the 86 and 87 MBTA buses have stops nearby, and there is a Rideshare dropoff point right in front of the courtyard driveway for both Uber/Lyft.

For the most comprehensive place to get transit information to Union Square...https://www.unionsquaremain.org/get-here

When you walk into the courtyard, feel free to take the stairs (straight ahead) up to the second floor, or go to the common lobby area (on the right side of the courtyard) and take the stairs/elevator up to the second floor. We are located right above Remnant Brewing on the second-floor walkway- you will see the Variety and The Comedy Studio sign entrance amongst the windows! Call us if you have trouble finding our spot! - 617 661 6507


See you soon!

1 Bow Market Way
#23
Somerville, MA 02143

Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:15 PM (EDT)


"The Comedy Studio in Harvard Square has cemented its reputation as the area's top laugh lab. It's also earned a solid reputation among industry heavyweights as a 'must-visit' club for anyone seeking cutting-edge performers or writers for future television projects. The Comedy Studio--no better breeding ground around."


-Dean Johnson, Boston Herald

 

 

