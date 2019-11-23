W Minneapolis & by Niche debut a new take on Northern Vogue ... Northern Vogue GALA. Our Fall/Winter version of the spectacular event (slated to return for Spring seasons)

Northern Vogue Gala is a black tie affair to benefit the Foundation for Philippine Medical Missions. Enjoy an elegant seated banquet dinner featuring cuisine by W's own much-touted catering kitchen. A lavish silent auction will be filled with grand items and experiences like no other. You'll be entertained with a live performance by violinist extraordinaire, local David Gerald Sutton and a live band. In true Northern Vogue fashion a runway show will feature original apparel by local Northern Vogue break-out designer, Abbie Ross. It will be the very first time this full collection hits a runway. Kristi Vosbeck will also present a special Holiday Couture Capsule Collection. Additional segments will feature surprise celebrity models in pieces from Martin Patrick 3, Ribnick Outerwear, & TJE Fashion.

Join us for this elegant evening as we reach for our goal of donating $40,000 to The Foundation of Philippine Medical Missions. Ticket and silent auction proceeds will go to the foundation, so come ready to be generous!

In true Northern Vogue fashion, expect the unexpected, expect the unforgettable.

EVENT DETAILS:

6PM - VIP Cocktail Hour & Silent Auction (*for certain ticket levels & sponsors)

7PM - Dinner with Live Entertainment & High-end Fashion Show

9PM - Northern Lights After Party with Pop-up Shops

by Niche, W Minneapolis, & FPMM would like to thank our sponsors:

+ Platinum: Kilbeggan Whiskey

+ Gold: Rubi Jubi

+ Silver: Gillette Children's.

+ In-Kind: Atelier 957, Aura Boutique, Bjorn Meisner, Cliche Boutique, De Nova, Excelsior Candles, Filigree Jewelers, Flirt Boutique, Gen Now DJs, Goldfine Jewelry, Ignite Lighting & Events, Julia Knight Collection, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Martin Patrick, MN Women's Care, Oribe, Poppy Stella Rose, Proper Shops, Pursey Handbags, Queenie and Pearl, Salt Salon, Sigma Beauty, Stephanie Lake, St. Regis Deer Valley, The Scout Guide.