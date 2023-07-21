NAMI's African American Leadership Initiative 10th Annual Summit

Gun Violence: A Conversation On How It Has Affected African American Men's Mental Health

Join us for the 10th Annual Forum of NAMI's African American Leadership Initiative on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Doors will open at 9:00 AM for registration and resource tables.

This year's forum promises to be an exciting and informative event, featuring Cecil Holston our Speaker for the day and Charles Williams, Willie Knighten and Cecil Holston for our panel discussion.

Our focus this year is on exploring ways to promote mental health & wellness and safety within the African American community, and to empower leaders to take action towards this goal.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with community members, learn from experts in the field, and gain valuable insights and strategies for improving mental health outcomes in our community. Register now to secure your spot!

F﻿or more information, please contact Sonya Quinn at 419-243-1119 ext. 103 or squinn@namitoledo.org