NAMI's African American Leadership Initiative 10th Annual Summit

By Sonya Quinn

Friday, July 21 · 10am - 2pm EDT

Main Library - Toledo Lucas County Public Library 325 North Michigan Street Toledo, OH 43604

Join us for the 10th Annual Forum of NAMI's African American Leadership Initiative on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Doors will open at 9:00 AM for registration and resource tables.

This year's forum promises to be an exciting and informative event, featuring Cecil Holston our Speaker for the day and Charles Williams, Willie Knighten and Cecil Holston for our panel discussion.

Our focus this year is on exploring ways to promote mental health & wellness and safety within the African American community, and to empower leaders to take action towards this goal.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with community members, learn from experts in the field, and gain valuable insights and strategies for improving mental health outcomes in our community. Register now to secure your spot!

F﻿or more information, please contact Sonya Quinn at 419-243-1119 ext. 103 or squinn@namitoledo.org

Is registration required?

Yes, we are asking everyone to please register.

Where do I park?

There is free parking in the Toledo Public Library garage.

Will there be a lunch?

Yes, we are providing a light lunch.

Sonya Quinn

NAMI GREATER TOLEDO

Our Vision

NAMI of Greater Toledo will be a recognized leader in mental health support, advocacy and education while embracing evidence-based best practices.

Our Mission

To promote wellness and recovery for individuals and family members who are living with mental health issues and illness through dedicated support, education and advocacy in the greater Toledo area.

Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

At NAMI of Greater Toledo, we believe a diverse, inclusive, and equitable alliance is one where all employees, volunteers and members – regardless of gender, race, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran status or other dimension of diversity – feel valued and respected.

