NAMI's African American Leadership Initiative 10th Annual Summit
Gun Violence: A Conversation On How It Has Affected African American Men's Mental Health
When and where
Date and time
Friday, July 21 · 10am - 2pm EDT
Location
Main Library - Toledo Lucas County Public Library 325 North Michigan Street Toledo, OH 43604
About this event
Join us for the 10th Annual Forum of NAMI's African American Leadership Initiative on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Doors will open at 9:00 AM for registration and resource tables.
This year's forum promises to be an exciting and informative event, featuring Cecil Holston our Speaker for the day and Charles Williams, Willie Knighten and Cecil Holston for our panel discussion.
Our focus this year is on exploring ways to promote mental health & wellness and safety within the African American community, and to empower leaders to take action towards this goal.
Don't miss this opportunity to connect with community members, learn from experts in the field, and gain valuable insights and strategies for improving mental health outcomes in our community. Register now to secure your spot!
For more information, please contact Sonya Quinn at 419-243-1119 ext. 103 or squinn@namitoledo.org
Frequently asked questions
Yes, we are asking everyone to please register.
There is free parking in the Toledo Public Library garage.
Yes, we are providing a light lunch.
About the organizer
NAMI GREATER TOLEDO
Our Vision
NAMI of Greater Toledo will be a recognized leader in mental health support, advocacy and education while embracing evidence-based best practices.
Our Mission
To promote wellness and recovery for individuals and family members who are living with mental health issues and illness through dedicated support, education and advocacy in the greater Toledo area.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
At NAMI of Greater Toledo, we believe a diverse, inclusive, and equitable alliance is one where all employees, volunteers and members – regardless of gender, race, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran status or other dimension of diversity – feel valued and respected.