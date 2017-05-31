$0 – $20

Music Unites

by United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg
St Michael's Catholic Church

4491 Springfield Road

Glen Allen, VA 23060

Join Us!

We are excited to invite you to Music Unites, a concert performed by the Symphony Musicians of Richmond and presented by United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg.

This one-of-a-kind event offers an opportunity to witness incredible musical talent and hear about ways you can join the United Way movement.

Come see Maestro Ankush Bahl lead the professional Symphony Musicians of Richmond in a rousing performance of Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony. The excellent acoustics and intimate seating of St. Michael Catholic Church will give you a unique up close and personal experience of these excellent musicians and the sounds they're making. You'll be able to feel the sound of the orchestra in your bones!

Proceeds from this special evening will support United Way's mission to create a more prosperous and resilient community for all!

There will be a reception immediately following to meet the Sympohony Musicians of Richmond

We look forward to seeing you on May 31st at St. Michael's Catholic Church!



For more information check out:

www.rsomusicians.org

www.yourunitedway.org

www.ankushbahl.com


Or contact:

Trevor Worden

(804) 771-5866

wordent@yourunitedway.org

