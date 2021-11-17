MIAD Creativity Series: Salvador Jiménez-Flores

Salvador Jiménez-Flores presents “Art, Education & Citizenship: A Creative Journey” on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6 – 7:15 p.m.

Jiménez-Flores shares his journey as an artist, an educator and a citizen. From his start making art as a coping mechanism as an immigrant teenager to the art he makes today, he explores the politics of identity and addresses issues of colonization, migration, “the other” and futurism. See his work in Sculpture Milwaukee along MIAD’s Riverwalk.

EVENT DETAILS:

This is an in-person event at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), 273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee. Admission is free. Capacity is limited.

Pre-registration is required for all attendees (including MIAD students, faculty and staff).

This event is part of the MIAD Creativity Series. Learn more at miad.edu/creativityseries. The event is generously supported by Sculpture Milwaukee.

COVID-19 Protocols: All individuals at MIAD are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.