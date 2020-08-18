Meet the Candidates - Councilmember Barbara Bry

The Downtown San Diego Lions Club is comprised of professionals who create and support programs that change people's lives throughout San Diego. To learn more on becoming a member, contact sdlionsclub@gmail.com.

Non-Lions Club members are welcome to join us. Simply register here prior to the presentation. After registering, you will receive a private link to this virtual gathering.

The Downtown San Diego Lions Club invites you to join us for a FREE public gathering to meet the mayoral candidates, Councilmember Barbara Bry and Assemblymember Todd Gloria . On two separate evenings, each candidate will share their vision for San Diego and tell us why they are the right person to lead us there.

From the biography page of Councilmember Barbara Bry:

Barbara Bry is President Pro Tem of the San Diego City Council representing the 1st District. She serves as Chair of the Budget and Government Efficiency Committee and as Vice Chair of the Rules Committee and the Committee on Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods.

Prior to serving in office, Barbara was a high-tech entrepreneur and community leader. She worked her way through college and grad school, earning a Master’s Degree in Business from Harvard. While a single working mom, Barbara was on the founding team of several local high-tech companies which have created hundreds of local jobs.

A leader in the San Diego business community, Barbara taught entrepreneurship at UCSD and founded Athena San Diego, an organization that supports the advancement of women in the tech and life science sector. As a business journalist, she has also spotlighted the vibrant small business community that supports our City’s economy and was honored as Small Business Journalist of the Year for San Diego and Imperial Counties by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Barbara has lived here in San Diego for more than 35 years. She is married to Neil Senturia, raised her two daughters here, and is a proud grandmother. She served as President of the Board of the Children's Museum of San Diego, as Vice Chair of the San Diego Jewish Community Foundation and on the board of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest. She was also the Bobby Sox team manager for her daughters.