Mason Street Grill: Trefethen 50th Anniversary Wine Dinner

by Mason Street Grill
Mason Street Grill

424 East Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Refunds up to 7 days before event

Event description

Description

Mason Street Grill is thrilled to be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Trefethen Winery with a thoughtfully crafted 5-course dinner. Trefethen Family Vineyards produces a diverse range of award-winning varietal, blended and reserve wines – all from their Napa Valley estate – exhibiting the classic hallmarks of fine wine quality: richness with elegance, concentration with finesse, complexity with harmony, and sophistication with approachability. This exclusive event is not to be missed and is the only Wisconsin establishment featuring the Trefethen Estate during this special Anniversary time.


$150/person (plus tax + gratuity)

MENU

First Course
Seared Sea Scallop, Parsnip Puree, Apple, Parsley Sauce, Toasted Hazelnut
2016 Trefethen ​Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California

Second Course
Grilled Veal, Roasted Cherries, Saffron and Veal Aranchini
2013 HaLo, Napa Valley, California

Third Course
Venison Chop, Charred Cipolini Onion, Chipotle Demi-Glace
2016 Trefethen Dragon's Tooth, Napa Valley, California

Fourth Course
Grilled Wagyu, Coffee Rub, Potato Pave’, Cabernet Steak Sauce
2015 Trefethen Cabernet, Napa Valley, California

Dessert
Apple Tarte Tantin
2016 Trefethen Riesling,Napa Valley, California
Mason Street Grill

424 East Wisconsin Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Refunds up to 7 days before event

