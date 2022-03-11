Free
Land of the Lost 80s Dance Party

Land of the Lost 80s Dance Party

by WXPN
Free

Actions and Detail Panel

Free

Event Information

Share this event

Date and time

Location

Location

World Cafe Live Philadelphia

3025 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

View Map

Event description
Join DJ Robert Drake for an evening of dancing to the rock of the 80s. FREE admission.

About this event

Join DJ Robert Drake for a spectacular dance party featuring the rock of the '80s. Admission is free with advance sign-up.

Drake hosts the popular Land of the Lost radio show which showcases the diverse musical landscape of the 80s with a mix of cult classics and punk and new wave anthems woven together. Airs on WXPN on the final Friday of every month.

Land of the Lost 80s Dance Party image

Robert Drake (photo by Joe del Tufo)

Note: Guests are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and to wear a mask while not eating or drinking. See most current guidelines.

Tags

Tags

Share with friends

Date and time

Location

World Cafe Live Philadelphia

3025 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

View Map

WXPN

Organizer WXPN

Organizer of Land of the Lost 80s Dance Party

Map and Directions

View Map

Save This Event

Log in or sign up for Eventbrite to save events you're interested in.
Already have an account?

Event Saved