Land of the Lost 80s Dance Party

Join DJ Robert Drake for a spectacular dance party featuring the rock of the '80s. Admission is free with advance sign-up. Drake hosts the popular Land of the Lost radio show which showcases the diverse musical landscape of the 80s with a mix of cult classics and punk and new wave anthems woven together. Airs on WXPN on the final Friday of every month.

Robert Drake (photo by Joe del Tufo) Note: Guests are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and to wear a mask while not eating or drinking. See most current guidelines.