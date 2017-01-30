KNBR & City National Bank's Dinner with a Legend - Dwight Clark
$100 – $175
by KNBR Radio
The City Club of San Francisco

155 Sansome

10th Floor

San Francisco, 94104

KNBR and City National Bank’s “Dinner With a Legend” is an intimate dinner reception with 49ers legend, Dwight Clark. Hosted by Murph & Mac, we’ll talk 49ers past and present, Super Bowl 51, and the most famous play in 49ers history, “The Catch." We invite you to join us for an unforgettable evening.

6:00pm Cocktails (Meet & Greet for VIP Ticket holders)
7:00pm Dinner
8:00pm Q&A Panel Discussion
9:00pm Program Concludes

General Admission tickets are just $100 (plus service fees), or purchase exclusive VIP Tickets (only 15 available) which include a Meet & Greet during the cocktail hour for just $175 (plus service fees). Proceeds benefit TLC for Kids Sports, a community outreach program aimed at improving youth sports fields throughout the greater Bay Area, so that every child can play on a safe and handicap accessible field.

City National Bank

*Remember to enter attendee name and entree choice (beef, salmon, veggie) for each ticket you purchase.

Click here for directions and recommended parking lots in the area.

