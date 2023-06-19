Actions Panel
Juneteenth Freedom Summit: A Reimagining of Culture, Politics, and Law
A multigenerational convening of activists, scholars, and community members coming together to make sense of the rich history of Juneteenth.
Monday, June 19 · 2pm CDT
Bass Lecture Hall - LBJ School Of Public Affairs 2315 Red River Street Austin, TX 78712
The LBJ School of Public Affairs and the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at The University of Texas at Austin are honored to be hosting the 3rd annual Juneteenth Freedom Summit: Freedom Dreams: Reimagining Culture, Politics, and Law. This event, led by Dr. Peniel Joseph, the CSRD's founding director, serves as a multigenerational convening of activists, scholars, and community members to come together to make sense of the rich history that produced Juneteenth; the complex political tapestry that has led to this era of political and racial reckoning; and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead to build the Beloved Community in Texas and beyond.
The teaching of American history and the celebration of our national diversity and search for justice is under attack, which lends more urgency to an earnest reckoning with the meaning of Juneteenth.
This event will feature live music and refreshments.
Speakers:
- Amber Payne, publisher of The Emancipator
- Richard Reddick, Dean of Undergraduate Studies and Senior Vice Provost for Curriculum and Enrollment at UT Austin
- Stephanie Lang, Director, Community-Driven Initiatives, Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Engagement at UT Austin
- Ya'ke Smith, Associate Professor, Department of Radio-Television-Film at UT Austin
- Virginia Cumberbatch, co-founder of Rosa Rebellion
- Anthony Collier, Scholar in Criminal Law, Post-Conviction Civil Rights and LGBTQ+ Rights at UT Austin
- Rudy Metayer, President & Executive Director, Texas Black Caucus Foundation
This event was made possible by our generous supporters:
About the organizer
The mission of the University of Texas at Austin's Center for the Study of Race and Democracy is to facilitate anti-racism research and programming dedicated to reshaping policies that lead to the end of racial inequality. By supporting pedagogical and policy innovations of scholars, activists and experts working to eliminate systemic racism in educational, corporate, government, civic and cultural spaces, we aim to foster new ways of implementing racial justice initiatives dedicated to the achievement of a just, equitable, and inclusive society.