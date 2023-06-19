Juneteenth Freedom Summit: A Reimagining of Culture, Politics, and Law

The LBJ School of Public Affairs and the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at The University of Texas at Austin are honored to be hosting the 3rd annual Juneteenth Freedom Summit: Freedom Dreams: Reimagining Culture, Politics, and Law. This event, led by Dr. Peniel Joseph, the CSRD's founding director, serves as a multigenerational convening of activists, scholars, and community members to come together to make sense of the rich history that produced Juneteenth; the complex political tapestry that has led to this era of political and racial reckoning; and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead to build the Beloved Community in Texas and beyond.

The teaching of American history and the celebration of our national diversity and search for justice is under attack, which lends more urgency to an earnest reckoning with the meaning of Juneteenth.

This event will feature live music and refreshments.