Jacksonville Home Services Summit is built for contractors, service providers, and home improvement professionals who want to win more customers — and keep them coming back.This high-impact session will walk you through today’s home services consumer journey — from the first Google search to the final service call — and uncover how changing habits, digital behavior, and local competition are shaping your customers' decisions.

We’ll start by mapping how people really shop for home services in Jacksonville — and what that means for your marketing strategy. We’ll dive into real-world success stories, showing how we use those insights to reach ready-to-hire homeowners across multiple channels — from streaming to social to search. You'll see how strategy + automation + local relevance = measurable results.

We’ll close with a creative session led by Jen Dragon, spotlighting how to break through the noise and ensure your strategy connects, converts, and leaves a lasting impression.

You’ll walk away with:

✅ A clear view of how today’s homeowners choose contractors & services

✅ Tools to identify in-market customers using real-time behavioral data

✅ Proven tactics for multi-channel targeting and conversion

✅ Creative insights to make your message stand out and drive action

Every attendee gets:- A free 1:1 marketing strategy session with our top experts- A custom creative refresh for your next ad or campaign- A live demo of our AIM Data platform — see exactly where your future customers are and how to reach them

Plus: You’ll be automatically entered to WIN a $10,000 advertising campaign for your practice!

Must be present to win — so don’t miss your chance!

This event is 100% free — but space is limited. Don’t wait to reserve your seat!