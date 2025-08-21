Jacksonville Home Services Summit
11700 Central Pkwy11700 Central Parkway Jacksonville, FL 32224
About this event
Jacksonville Home Services Summit is built for contractors, service providers, and home improvement professionals who want to win more customers — and keep them coming back.This high-impact session will walk you through today’s home services consumer journey — from the first Google search to the final service call — and uncover how changing habits, digital behavior, and local competition are shaping your customers' decisions.
We’ll start by mapping how people really shop for home services in Jacksonville — and what that means for your marketing strategy. We’ll dive into real-world success stories, showing how we use those insights to reach ready-to-hire homeowners across multiple channels — from streaming to social to search. You'll see how strategy + automation + local relevance = measurable results.
We’ll close with a creative session led by Jen Dragon, spotlighting how to break through the noise and ensure your strategy connects, converts, and leaves a lasting impression.
You’ll walk away with:
✅ A clear view of how today’s homeowners choose contractors & services
✅ Tools to identify in-market customers using real-time behavioral data
✅ Proven tactics for multi-channel targeting and conversion
✅ Creative insights to make your message stand out and drive action
Every attendee gets:- A free 1:1 marketing strategy session with our top experts- A custom creative refresh for your next ad or campaign- A live demo of our AIM Data platform — see exactly where your future customers are and how to reach them
Plus: You’ll be automatically entered to WIN a $10,000 advertising campaign for your practice!
Must be present to win — so don’t miss your chance!
This event is 100% free — but space is limited. Don’t wait to reserve your seat!