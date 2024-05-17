On Friday, May 17th at noon, join us for the Higher Education and Housing: Advancing Opportunities for All of Us panel discussion and brown bag lunch. Doors will open at 11:30.

Khanh Russo, Vice President of Policy and Innovation, at the San Francisco Foundation will moderate a discussion with Charlie Faas, Vice President for Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer, at San Jose State University, Whitney McNair, Senior Associate Provost, at Stanford University, and Melissa Moreno, Chancellor, at San Mateo County Community College District.

The Bay Area is at an inflection point. If we don’t solve the problem of housing supply, inequities in the valley will grow–leaving many of us behind. One way to address these inequities is through educational and career advancement. Yet, housing is a barrier to higher education itself.

Learn how higher education entities are creating housing opportunities so that students can remain focused on their academics instead of the stresses that come along with housing insecurity within a region facing a deep housing crisis.Panelists will engage around approaches and best practices on how universities and colleges grapple with becoming housing developers and navigating the intricate dynamics of housing for diverse populations as they deliver on their core mission of lifting educational and career opportunities.

If you're a student, educator, policymaker, or someone who cares about equity and housing--this event is for you!



