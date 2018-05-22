Healthy Heart Fest 2018 - FREE Spinning & Pampering!

Doctor On Demand, a proud local sponsor of CycleNation Dallas and the American Heart Association, invites local Dallas residents to enjoy a wonderful morning of cycling, relaxation (express manicures and massages), healthy bites, on-site heart health screenings, and more. Come enjoy this free event and show some extra love for your heart health. Kids are welcome.

Everyone who pre-registers and attends the event will be entered for a chance to win prizes, including a year-long ClassPass membership, 5 free blowouts at DryBar, and a $250 shopping spree to The Tot.

The first 100 people at the event to download and sign up for the Doctor On Demand app will receive the ultimate swag bag, which includes a variety of better-for-you snacks, skin care products, and more!

To secure your spot/time slot for a free, 40 minute CycleNation spin class, register here: https://form.jotform.com/81124050637145

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

No, all ages are welcome!

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

There is free valet parking for all attendees.

What can I bring into the event?

We suggest athletic attire if you plan on participating in cycle classes.