With the annual Labor Day Classic only days away, the Defender would like to invite YOU to our new signature event the "HBCU PRESIDENTS CLASSIC" on Thursday, August 25 sponsored by Amegy Bank.

The fun yet relevant event will showcase a candid dialogue between Prairie View A&M University President Dr. Ruth J. Simmons and Texas Southern University President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young sharing their accomplishments and plans for the upcoming school year. One highlight of the evening will be the giveaway of a Labor Day Classic Family Pack (four tickets to the upcoming game).

The HBCU Presidents Classic hosted by the Defender Network, Houston's Leading Black Information Source, is an intimate affair for a limited number of guests so register early. The reception will begin at 5:30 pm and the program kicks off at 6:30 pm. The event will be held at the Amegy Bank Tower, 1717 West Loop South in the Galleria area in the Walter Johnson Conference Center on the 9th floor. Parking is free.

Don’t wait.