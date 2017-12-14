$10

Handbag Happy Hour for Glimmer of Hope

by Glimmer of Hope
$10

Date and Time

Location

Walnut Grill (Robinson)

1210 Settlers Ridge

Robinson Twp, PA 15136

Are you in need of the PERFECT girl’s night out and want a shot at winning a designer handbag?!


Join 100.7 Star at Walnut Grill in Robinson on Thursday, December 14 from 6pm to 8pm for drink, food and designer freaking handbags!

Your ticket will provide you with:

Free appetizers
Drink Specials During The Event
Chances to win:

  • a designer handbag, which we’ll be giving out throughout the night
  • concert tickets
  • …and more!

AND don’t miss out on participating in Glimmer of Hope’s raffle with your chance to win amazing items.


All proceeds from the event benefit the Glimmer of Hope Foundation, benefiting the fight against breast cancer.

Any questions about Handbag Happy Hour for Glimmer of Hope? Contact 100.7 Star/Glimmer of Hope

