Grossmont College 2020 Virtual Summer Career Academy

Virtual Career Academy will take place via Zoom.

Parents/Guardians: You are welcome to participate!

Reasonable Accommodations provided upon request

The Career Academy will provide an avenue for new and current students to explore careers; allowing experts to work together to present career options and services.

Each day will consist of:

Interactive activities

Industry panel and breakout sessions

Campus Resources information

Employer information session

Entrepreneurship in the Digital World

Career Education topics include:

Administration of Justice

Business Communication

Business Office Technology

Computer Science and Information Systems

Child Development, Education, and Family Studies

Culinary Arts

Drone Technology

Hospitality & Tourism

International Business

Marketing

Management

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Check out Grossmont College Career Education Page to learn more about our programs.

Not sure about what career you are interested in? Join us and explore career fields in today's digital era, and learn more about the programs offered at Grossmont College's Career Technical Education.

Meet with industry and education representatives.

Schedule of Events

Time: 10:00 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

10:00 a.m. Welcome by Dr. Javier Ayala, Dean of CTE & Workforce Development

10:10 a.m. Opening Message: Career Education for the Future, Johnny Lake, Ph.D.

10:30 a.m. Exploring Majors & Career Coach presented by Karl Cameron, MA, Career Counselor

11:00 a.m. Entrepreneurial Mindset & Digital Fluency Workshop presented by Pavel Consuegra, Ph.D., Veronica Middlebrooks, BS

11:30 a.m. Industry Panel and Q&A Breakout Sessions

July 14th Panelists:

Scott Painter, Birds Eye Aerial Drones

Karmin Noar, Biocom Institute

Kelly Pudgil, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

Sara Ramos, Public Consulting Group

July 15th Panelists:

Eva Nicasio , International Business, Marketing, and Management Department at Grossmont College

Hau Nguyen, Cybersecurity Program at Grossmont College

Julie Brown, SDI Staffing

Sharon Sampson, Administration of Justice Department at Grossmont College

Monique Myers, San Diego County's District Attorney's Office

12:30 p.m. Campus & Career Resources presented by Jocelyn Pacheco-Fonseca, Ph.D., Interim Outreach Coordinator & Renee Nasori, MA, Career Services Supervisor

Outreach Department

Career Services

1:00 p.m. Employer Information Session

Employers:

July 14th: Viejas Casino & Resort; SDSU Foundation

July 15th: Viejas Casino & Resort; Harmonium; Amazon

For more information, please contact, Erika A. Shadman, MBA, CTE Program Coordinator: erika.arangure@gcccd.edu