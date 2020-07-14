Grossmont College 2020 Virtual Summer Career Academy
About this Event
Virtual Career Academy will take place via Zoom.
Parents/Guardians: You are welcome to participate!
Reasonable Accommodations provided upon request
The Career Academy will provide an avenue for new and current students to explore careers; allowing experts to work together to present career options and services.
Each day will consist of:
- Interactive activities
- Industry panel and breakout sessions
- Campus Resources information
- Employer information session
Entrepreneurship in the Digital World
Career Education topics include:
- Administration of Justice
- Business Communication
- Business Office Technology
- Computer Science and Information Systems
- Child Development, Education, and Family Studies
- Culinary Arts
- Drone Technology
- Hospitality & Tourism
- International Business
- Marketing
- Management
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Check out Grossmont College Career Education Page to learn more about our programs.
Not sure about what career you are interested in? Join us and explore career fields in today's digital era, and learn more about the programs offered at Grossmont College's Career Technical Education.
Meet with industry and education representatives.
Schedule of Events
Time: 10:00 a.m. -1:30 p.m.
10:00 a.m. Welcome by Dr. Javier Ayala, Dean of CTE & Workforce Development
10:10 a.m. Opening Message: Career Education for the Future, Johnny Lake, Ph.D.
10:30 a.m. Exploring Majors & Career Coach presented by Karl Cameron, MA, Career Counselor
11:00 a.m. Entrepreneurial Mindset & Digital Fluency Workshop presented by Pavel Consuegra, Ph.D., Veronica Middlebrooks, BS
11:30 a.m. Industry Panel and Q&A Breakout Sessions
July 14th Panelists:
Scott Painter, Birds Eye Aerial Drones
Karmin Noar, Biocom Institute
Kelly Pudgil, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising
Sara Ramos, Public Consulting Group
July 15th Panelists:
Eva Nicasio , International Business, Marketing, and Management Department at Grossmont College
Hau Nguyen, Cybersecurity Program at Grossmont College
Julie Brown, SDI Staffing
Sharon Sampson, Administration of Justice Department at Grossmont College
Monique Myers, San Diego County's District Attorney's Office
12:30 p.m. Campus & Career Resources presented by Jocelyn Pacheco-Fonseca, Ph.D., Interim Outreach Coordinator & Renee Nasori, MA, Career Services Supervisor
1:00 p.m. Employer Information Session
Employers:
July 14th: Viejas Casino & Resort; SDSU Foundation
July 15th: Viejas Casino & Resort; Harmonium; Amazon
Zoom Registration
For more information, please contact, Erika A. Shadman, MBA, CTE Program Coordinator: erika.arangure@gcccd.edu