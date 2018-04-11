GIFFT Wine Dinner at Chart House

Description
Join us for an amazing evening exploring enticing wine and culinary pairings with GIFFT’s very own Kathie Lee Gifford, three-time Emmy award-winning television personality and wine aficionado. Proceeds benefit Tomorrows Children’s Fund.
Festivities begin with a cocktail reception hosted by Beam Suntory with special guest Bridget Albert, Southern Wine and Spirits master mixologist, National Director of Education and author of ‘Market-Fresh Mixology’.
Menu
Amuse-bouche
Fig and Brie Focaccia
arugula, roasted grapes, crispy prosciutto and tarragon vinaigrette
Beet-Cured Salmon
gravlax, grilled sourdough, mascarpone, dilled radish & cucumber, beet microgreens
2016 Gifft Rosé of Pinot Noir
Creamy Burrata
jonagold apples, lolla rossa, sage brown butter vinaigrette, toasted hazelnuts
2016 Gifft Pinot Grigio
Intermezzo
Pomegranate Mint Sorbet
Chilean Sea Bass Nicoise
smoked fingerlings, haricots verts, quail eggs, kalamata olives, artichoke and beurre noisette
2016 Gifft Chardonnay
Bali Cherry Chocolate Torte
toasted hazelnuts and cherry vanilla compote
2016 Gifft Red Blend