GIFFT Wine Dinner at Chart House





Join us for an amazing evening exploring enticing wine and culinary pairings with GIFFT’s very own Kathie Lee Gifford, three-time Emmy award-winning television personality and wine aficionado. Proceeds benefit Tomorrows Children’s Fund.

Festivities begin with a cocktail reception hosted by Beam Suntory with special guest Bridget Albert, Southern Wine and Spirits master mixologist, National Director of Education and author of ‘Market-Fresh Mixology’.

Menu

Amuse-bouche

Fig and Brie Focaccia

arugula, roasted grapes, crispy prosciutto and tarragon vinaigrette

Beet-Cured Salmon

gravlax, grilled sourdough, mascarpone, dilled radish & cucumber, beet microgreens

2016 Gifft Rosé of Pinot Noir

Creamy Burrata

jonagold apples, lolla rossa, sage brown butter vinaigrette, toasted hazelnuts

2016 Gifft Pinot Grigio

Intermezzo

Pomegranate Mint Sorbet

Chilean Sea Bass Nicoise

smoked fingerlings, haricots verts, quail eggs, kalamata olives, artichoke and beurre noisette

2016 Gifft Chardonnay

Bali Cherry Chocolate Torte

toasted hazelnuts and cherry vanilla compote

2016 Gifft Red Blend











