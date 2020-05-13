Gaming the Non-Kinetic

This presentation will discuss the use of (war)gaming techniques to explore issues other than war, ranging from humanitarian response to pandemics, peace negotiations and peace operations.



Rex Brynen is Professor of Political Science at McGill University, and author or editor of a dozen books on various aspects of Middle East politics. He is also senior editor of the conflict simulation website PAXsims (www.PAXsims.org). Prof. Brynen has designed policy games for various government agencies and international organizations, as well as in support of Middle East peace negotiations. He is currently a senior wargaming advisor to the Canadian Joint Warfare Centre.