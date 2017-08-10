From Print to Pixels: An Evening with Sabra Field and VTDigger





From Print to Pixels

Join iconic Vermont artist Sabra Field in welcoming VTDigger to the the beautiful Middlebury College Museum of Art.

Field's current retrospective exhibit, "Then and Now" will serve as the backdrop for an enjoyable conversation with reporters and editors from the state's fastest growing news organization. Learn more about what Digger has in store for the remainder of 2017 in Vermont and beyond and enjoy, on the occasion of Sabra Field’s 60th Middlebury reunion, this retrospective exhibition exploring the depth and diversity of her six decades as a printmaker.

This event is free and open to the public. RSVPs encoraged to help with planning.

Cash bar and light fare available



