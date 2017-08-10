Free

From Print to Pixels: An Evening with Sabra Field and VTDigger

by VTDigger
Free

Event Information

Share this event

Date and Time

Location

Location

Middlebury College Museum of Art

72 Porter Field Road

Middlebury, VT 05753

View Map

Friends Who Are Going
Event description

Description

From Print to Pixels Event


From Print to Pixels

Join iconic Vermont artist Sabra Field in welcoming VTDigger to the the beautiful Middlebury College Museum of Art.

Field's current retrospective exhibit, "Then and Now" will serve as the backdrop for an enjoyable conversation with reporters and editors from the state's fastest growing news organization. Learn more about what Digger has in store for the remainder of 2017 in Vermont and beyond and enjoy, on the occasion of Sabra Field’s 60th Middlebury reunion, this retrospective exhibition exploring the depth and diversity of her six decades as a printmaker.

This event is free and open to the public. RSVPs encoraged to help with planning.

Cash bar and light fare available


Read more Read less
Tags

Tags

Things to do in Middlebury, VT Networking Film & Media

Share with friends

Date and Time

Location

Middlebury College Museum of Art

72 Porter Field Road

Middlebury, VT 05753

View Map

Map and Directions

View Map

Save This Event

Log in or sign up for Eventbrite to save events you're interested in.
Already have an account?

Event Saved