Free Banned Books Week Event With Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Rep. Cori Bush

The Emancipator and Busboys and Poets invite you to an in-person conversation with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Rep. Cori Bush to commemorate Banned Books Week. Come out for a lively discussion on the implications of book bans, as well as the growing embrace of censorship of all kinds in political rhetoric on Capitol Hill, and in statehouses and village halls across the country.

WHEN: Thursday, September, 22nd

TIME: 6 p.m. Doors, 7 p.m. Discussion

WHERE: Busboys and Poets - Anacostia

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington, D.C.

TICKETING: Guests must RSVP to attend. Admission is free. Guests will be admitted on a first come, first serve basis at the event. Complete the RSVP signup on this page.

About The Emancipator

The Emancipator is a digital commentary platform dedicated to achieving racial justice in America and beyond. Co-founded by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Bina Venkataraman, The Emancipator features original perspectives from leading scholars, journalists, and community members engaged in exploring solutions to racial inequality and its intersections. A collaboration between The Boston Globe and Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, The Emancipator reimagines the nation’s first abolitionist newspapers — for a new day.