Free Banned Books Week Event With Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Rep. Cori Bush

Free Banned Books Week Event With Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Rep. Cori Bush

Free

Actions and Detail Panel

Free

Date and time

Location

Busboys and Poets (Anacostia)

2004 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast

Washington, DC 20020

United States

View map

Join The Emancipator and Busboys and Poets for a special Banned Books Week event.

About this event

The Emancipator and Busboys and Poets invite you to an in-person conversation with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Rep. Cori Bush to commemorate Banned Books Week. Come out for a lively discussion on the implications of book bans, as well as the growing embrace of censorship of all kinds in political rhetoric on Capitol Hill, and in statehouses and village halls across the country.

WHEN: Thursday, September, 22nd

TIME: 6 p.m. Doors, 7 p.m. Discussion

WHERE: Busboys and Poets - Anacostia

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington, D.C.

TICKETING: Guests must RSVP to attend. Admission is free. Guests will be admitted on a first come, first serve basis at the event. Complete the RSVP signup on this page.

About The Emancipator

The Emancipator is a digital commentary platform dedicated to achieving racial justice in America and beyond. Co-founded by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Bina Venkataraman, The Emancipator features original perspectives from leading scholars, journalists, and community members engaged in exploring solutions to racial inequality and its intersections. A collaboration between The Boston Globe and Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, The Emancipator reimagines the nation’s first abolitionist newspapers — for a new day.

Tags