Sept 28th, 2025

7:00PM

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, Youth Arts Hall

Frankly Music Season Opener: Voices Unforgotten

Erwin Schulhoff: Duo for Violin and Cello, WV 75 (1925)

Viktor Ullmann: String Quartet No. 3, Op. 46 (1943)

INTERMISSION

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47 (1842)

ARTISTS

Frank Almond, violin

Eric Gratz, violin

Anthony Devroye, viola

Alexander Hersh, cello*

Victor Asuncion, piano

*2025-26 Artist in Residence

This program is presented in partnership with Violins of Hope - Wisconsin, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, and generously sponsored by Kate and Don Wilson.