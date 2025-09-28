Frankly Music Season Opener: Voices Unforgotten

Frankly Music Season Opener: Voices Unforgotten

By Frankly Music

Join us for an emotionally moving evening with Frank Almond, 2025-26 Artist in Residence cellist Alexander Hersh and other friends.

Date and time

Location

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

325 West Walnut Street Milwaukee, WI 53212

Good to know

Highlights

  • 2 hours
  • In person
  • Free parking
  • Doors at 6:30 PM

Refund Policy

Refunds up to 7 days before event

Refund Policy

Refunds up to 7 days before event

About this event

Arts • Musical

Sept 28th, 2025

7:00PM

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, Youth Arts Hall

Frankly Music Season Opener: Voices Unforgotten

Erwin Schulhoff: Duo for Violin and Cello, WV 75 (1925)

Viktor Ullmann: String Quartet No. 3, Op. 46 (1943)

INTERMISSION

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47 (1842)

ARTISTS

Frank Almond, violin

Eric Gratz, violin

Anthony Devroye, viola

Alexander Hersh, cello*

Victor Asuncion, piano

*2025-26 Artist in Residence

This program is presented in partnership with Violins of Hope - Wisconsin, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, and generously sponsored by Kate and Don Wilson.

Organized by

Frankly Music

From $13.25
Sep 28 · 7:00 PM CDT