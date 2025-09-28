Frankly Music Season Opener: Voices Unforgotten
Join us for an emotionally moving evening with Frank Almond, 2025-26 Artist in Residence cellist Alexander Hersh and other friends.
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center325 West Walnut Street Milwaukee, WI 53212
- 2 hours
- In person
- Free parking
- Doors at 6:30 PM
Sept 28th, 2025
7:00PM
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, Youth Arts Hall
Frankly Music Season Opener: Voices Unforgotten
Erwin Schulhoff: Duo for Violin and Cello, WV 75 (1925)
Viktor Ullmann: String Quartet No. 3, Op. 46 (1943)
INTERMISSION
Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47 (1842)
ARTISTS
Frank Almond, violin
Eric Gratz, violin
Anthony Devroye, viola
Alexander Hersh, cello*
Victor Asuncion, piano
*2025-26 Artist in Residence
This program is presented in partnership with Violins of Hope - Wisconsin, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, and generously sponsored by Kate and Don Wilson.