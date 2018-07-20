$10

FANTASY FRIDAYS: EXPO EDITION

by RADIO ONE INDIANAPOLIS
$10

Blu

240 South Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN 46225

Join DJ Reddy Rock and Hot 96.3, during Expo weekend! DJ Reddy Rock will be broadcasting live from Blu from 11 PM- 3 AM.

For VIP booths & bottle service call 317-989-9010

