FANTASY FRIDAYS: EXPO EDITION
Fri, Jul 20, 2018, 11:00 PM – Sat, Jul 21, 2018, 3:00 AM EDT
Fri, Jul 20, 2018, 11:00 PM –
Sat, Jul 21, 2018, 3:00 AM EDT
Blu
240 South Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Join DJ Reddy Rock and Hot 96.3, during Expo weekend! DJ Reddy Rock will be broadcasting live from Blu from 11 PM- 3 AM.
For VIP booths & bottle service call 317-989-9010
