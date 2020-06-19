Envision Broadway Virtual Business Mixer - Food & Beverage Establishments

Chula Vista City Council-members Mike Diaz and Jill Galvez will be hosting two live, online town hall mixers to update business owners along Broadway and South Bay residents on getting back to normal after the pandemic.

Sponsored by Envision Broadway and the Institute for Public Strategies.

The event is FREE and will be held via zoom:

2p.m. to 3:30p.m. for food and beverage establishments

4p.m. to 5:30p.m. for retail and all other businesses

Email questions to panelists ahead of the events here.

Live questions will also be taken via the chat function on zoom.

RSVP through the registration link.

Looking forward to having you all join us!

For more information contact Jovita Arellano at jarellano@publicstrategies.org or at (619) 476-9100 ext. 126