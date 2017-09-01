End of the Summer All White Party with Special Guest

$10 – $50
Event Information
Share this event
Date and Time
Friends Who Are Going
Friends Who Are Going
Connect to Facebook
Friends Attending
Friends Attending
-
None yet
- Settings
Friends Attending
-
Whoops! Couldn't connect
- Settings
Event description
Description
Hot96.3 and WTLC-FM 106.7 is going to end the summer with The White Party Featuring Special Guest and DJ Jah Lion from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Friday, September 1st Special Guest will perform at the Pavilion, downtown in the heart of the City! The biggest party to end the summer!
Tags
Share with friends
Date and Time
Location
Friends Who Are Going
Connect to Facebook
Friends Attending
Friends Attending
-
None yet
- Settings
Friends Attending
-
Whoops! Couldn't connect
- Settings