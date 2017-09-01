$10 – $50

End of the Summer All White Party with Special Guest

by Hot 96.3 and WTLC-FM 106.7
$10 – $50

Event Information

Share this event

Date and Time

Location

Location

The Pavilion

201 S. Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46225

View Map

Friends Who Are Going
Event description

Description

Hot96.3 and WTLC-FM 106.7 is going to end the summer with The White Party Featuring Special Guest and DJ Jah Lion from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Friday, September 1st Special Guest will perform at the Pavilion, downtown in the heart of the City! The biggest party to end the summer!

Read more Read less
Tags

Tags

Things to do in Indianapolis, IN Performance Music

Share with friends

Date and Time

Location

The Pavilion

201 S. Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46225

View Map

Map and Directions

View Map

Save This Event

Log in or sign up for Eventbrite to save events you're interested in.
Already have an account?

Event Saved