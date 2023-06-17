Origin Studio House invites you to our Grounds for Eighteen65: The People's Observance, a moment of rest & reverence designed to celebrate the spirit of Juneteenth. If you've been to one of our events before, you know the vibes will be high.

Honoring the spirit of Black joy is a never ending celebration our first annual Eighteen65 event hits all the spots and we are happy to announce a few favs are joining the celebration. Eat from Phoenix Grille , experience the flavors of Italian Gelato from Nosh’d Luxury Snacks, and satisfy your sweet tooth with treats from Sweetniz Cake Shop. Celebrate community and Juneteenth in a space built for us by us.

If you’d like to donate to Origin Studio House without attending this event, find our donation platform at https://www.gofundme.com/f/origin-studio-house

Stay tuned to Origin Studio House for more information and updates on our upcoming programming and events.

Instagram| Facebook | Twitter | www.originstudiohouse.com

*𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦, 𝘯𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦.