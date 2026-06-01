A community driven celebrity basketball game powered by culture, music, and purpose supporting youth and scholarships.

DJ LUCKY C DAY

Celebrity Basketball Game

Join us for an exciting day of culture, community, and competition at the DJ Lucky C Day Celebrity Basketball Game in North Miami.

Gates open @ 12Noon! Tip Off is at 1:15pm

This high-energy event brings together artists, influencers, and community leaders for a unique experience centered around music, sports, and giving back. From the action on the court to the atmosphere in the crowd, this is more than just a game—it’s a celebration of unity and purpose.

Attendees can expect:

A live celebrity basketball game

A vibrant, community-driven atmosphere

Food and retail vendors

Music, entertainment, and special moments throughout the event

This event is proudly powered by GroundWork for Good Inc., with a mission to uplift and empower the community through meaningful experiences and opportunities.

Donations from this event will be used to fund youth opportunities through the Roger “Fello” Alcindor Scholarship Fund.

Space is limited to 300 attendees to ensure a quality experience. Tickets are expected to sell out, so early purchase is strongly encouraged.

Let’s build something the city will remember.



Enter the Draft (Player Registration): https://forms.gle/zBhycavkw298goNPA



Donate: https://square.link/u/F5xtuVXz