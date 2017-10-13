Diocese of Kalamazoo New Evangelization Convocation 2017

Description
*NOTE CONVOCATION WILL BE HELD AT HACKETT CATHOLIC PREP THIS YEAR*
Friday, October 13, AND Saturday October 14! Choose one day or come both days (choose friday if selecting a two day ticket)! Enjoy fellowship with other Catholics, Mass with the bishop, great talks and much more! KEYNOTE Damon and Melanie Owens www.joytob.org
Friday, October 13: 8:30-3:30 Mass starts at 8:30 (See Breakout titles below)
Saturday, October 14: 9:00-5:15 Keynote starts at 9:00, Mass at 4:00 to close the day (See Breakout titles below)
Breakouts Friday, October 13 *Titles and talk sessions may change
A
- Talk pending
- Understanding Divine Revelation
- The Need for Creating Safe Environments
- Catechesis of the good Shepherd
- Church in the Public Square
- Media in the Church
- Human Life Concerns: Why we do what we do
- Inspriring Young Adult Ministry
- Building a Pro-life Team
- Faith and Science a Dialogue: talking to those who can't reconcile faith and science
- THeology of the body
B
- In the Context of Divine Mercy: Celebrating the Sacraments with persons with disabilities
- Why Hippos are cool: The Story of St Augustine and convesion of the Peripheries
- Having and Intimate Relationship with Jesus
- Faith Alive: Integrating kerygma in catechesis
- Church in the Public Square
- New Evangelization: Origin, Meaining, and Actualization
- Jail Ministry: Is it for me?
- Fostering Vocations to the Priesthood
- The World of CRS: Accompanying and serving the poor
- Apologetics: Defending the Eucharist
- Evangelizing the "Nones"
C
- Parent's Perspective Panel: Serving Persons with Disabilities
- Relational Ministry in a Virtus World
- Activating the Power of the Laity: Our call to missionary discipleship
- Living the Domestic Church
- Entertaining Angels (Hospitality and the Church)
- Mary: Star of the New Evangelization
- Post Abortion Ministry: Helping the broken hearted heal
- Fostering Vocations to the Priesthood
- Appreciating Your Fertility: A Creighton Model Overview
- Integration of Faith and Science
- Know You to be You
Breakouts Saturday, October 14 *Titles and talk sessions may change
A
- Living the Domestic Church
- Entertaining Angels (hospitality and the Church)
- Post Abortion Ministry - Helping the broken hearted heal
- Fostering Vocations to the Priesthood
- Mary Star of the New Evangelization
- The World of CRS
- Theology of the Body
- El Espiritu Santo nos ensena a ser Discipulos Misioneros de Jesus
B
- Activating the Power of the Laity: Our call to Missionary Discipleship
- Faith Alive; integrating lerygma into catechesis
- Understanding Divine Revelation
- Dignity of the Person: How Science and Faith go together
- Relational Ministry in a Virtus World
- Building a Parish Pro-Life Team
- Seminarian Panel
- Maria, Estrella de la Nueva Evangelization
C
- Evangelizing the "Nones"
- Practical Classroom Accomodations for Disabilities
- Having an Intimate Relationship with Jesus
- Faith and Science (from a scientific mind)
- Why Hippos are Cool: The story of St. Augustine and Conversion of the Peripheries
- Inspiring Young Adult Ministry
- Call to Action on Human Trafficking
- Fr. Daniel Rodrigo (title forth coming for Spanish track)
D
- Parent's Perspective Panel: Serving Persons with Disabilities
- The Need to Create Safe Environments
- Human Life Concerns: Why we do what we do
- Dr. Don Bouchard (Title Pending)
- Knowing You to be You
- Jail Ministry: Is it for me?
- Discipulos para ser Misioneros