Diocese of Kalamazoo New Evangelization Convocation 2017

*NOTE CONVOCATION WILL BE HELD AT HACKETT CATHOLIC PREP THIS YEAR*

Friday, October 13, AND Saturday October 14! Choose one day or come both days (choose friday if selecting a two day ticket)! Enjoy fellowship with other Catholics, Mass with the bishop, great talks and much more! KEYNOTE Damon and Melanie Owens www.joytob.org

Friday, October 13: 8:30-3:30 Mass starts at 8:30 (See Breakout titles below)

Saturday, October 14: 9:00-5:15 Keynote starts at 9:00, Mass at 4:00 to close the day (See Breakout titles below)

Breakouts Friday, October 13 *Titles and talk sessions may change

A

Talk pending Understanding Divine Revelation The Need for Creating Safe Environments Catechesis of the good Shepherd Church in the Public Square Media in the Church Human Life Concerns: Why we do what we do Inspriring Young Adult Ministry Building a Pro-life Team Faith and Science a Dialogue: talking to those who can't reconcile faith and science THeology of the body

B

In the Context of Divine Mercy: Celebrating the Sacraments with persons with disabilities Why Hippos are cool: The Story of St Augustine and convesion of the Peripheries Having and Intimate Relationship with Jesus Faith Alive: Integrating kerygma in catechesis Church in the Public Square New Evangelization: Origin, Meaining, and Actualization Jail Ministry: Is it for me? Fostering Vocations to the Priesthood The World of CRS: Accompanying and serving the poor Apologetics: Defending the Eucharist Evangelizing the "Nones"

C

Parent's Perspective Panel: Serving Persons with Disabilities Relational Ministry in a Virtus World Activating the Power of the Laity: Our call to missionary discipleship Living the Domestic Church Entertaining Angels (Hospitality and the Church) Mary: Star of the New Evangelization Post Abortion Ministry: Helping the broken hearted heal Fostering Vocations to the Priesthood Appreciating Your Fertility: A Creighton Model Overview Integration of Faith and Science Know You to be You

Breakouts Saturday, October 14 *Titles and talk sessions may change

A

Living the Domestic Church Entertaining Angels (hospitality and the Church) Post Abortion Ministry - Helping the broken hearted heal Fostering Vocations to the Priesthood Mary Star of the New Evangelization The World of CRS Theology of the Body El Espiritu Santo nos ensena a ser Discipulos Misioneros de Jesus

B

Activating the Power of the Laity: Our call to Missionary Discipleship Faith Alive; integrating lerygma into catechesis Understanding Divine Revelation Dignity of the Person: How Science and Faith go together Relational Ministry in a Virtus World Building a Parish Pro-Life Team Seminarian Panel Maria, Estrella de la Nueva Evangelization

C

Evangelizing the "Nones" Practical Classroom Accomodations for Disabilities Having an Intimate Relationship with Jesus Faith and Science (from a scientific mind) Why Hippos are Cool: The story of St. Augustine and Conversion of the Peripheries Inspiring Young Adult Ministry Call to Action on Human Trafficking Fr. Daniel Rodrigo (title forth coming for Spanish track)

D