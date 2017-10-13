$40 – $65

Diocese of Kalamazoo New Evangelization Convocation 2017

by Diocese of Kalamazoo
Hackett Catholic Prep High School

1000 West Kilgore Road

Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Event description

Description

*NOTE CONVOCATION WILL BE HELD AT HACKETT CATHOLIC PREP THIS YEAR*

Friday, October 13, AND Saturday October 14! Choose one day or come both days (choose friday if selecting a two day ticket)! Enjoy fellowship with other Catholics, Mass with the bishop, great talks and much more! KEYNOTE Damon and Melanie Owens www.joytob.org

Friday, October 13: 8:30-3:30 Mass starts at 8:30 (See Breakout titles below)

Saturday, October 14: 9:00-5:15 Keynote starts at 9:00, Mass at 4:00 to close the day (See Breakout titles below)

Breakouts Friday, October 13 *Titles and talk sessions may change

A

  1. Talk pending
  2. Understanding Divine Revelation
  3. The Need for Creating Safe Environments
  4. Catechesis of the good Shepherd
  5. Church in the Public Square
  6. Media in the Church
  7. Human Life Concerns: Why we do what we do
  8. Inspriring Young Adult Ministry
  9. Building a Pro-life Team
  10. Faith and Science a Dialogue: talking to those who can't reconcile faith and science
  11. THeology of the body

B

  1. In the Context of Divine Mercy: Celebrating the Sacraments with persons with disabilities
  2. Why Hippos are cool: The Story of St Augustine and convesion of the Peripheries
  3. Having and Intimate Relationship with Jesus
  4. Faith Alive: Integrating kerygma in catechesis
  5. Church in the Public Square
  6. New Evangelization: Origin, Meaining, and Actualization
  7. Jail Ministry: Is it for me?
  8. Fostering Vocations to the Priesthood
  9. The World of CRS: Accompanying and serving the poor
  10. Apologetics: Defending the Eucharist
  11. Evangelizing the "Nones"

C

  1. Parent's Perspective Panel: Serving Persons with Disabilities
  2. Relational Ministry in a Virtus World
  3. Activating the Power of the Laity: Our call to missionary discipleship
  4. Living the Domestic Church
  5. Entertaining Angels (Hospitality and the Church)
  6. Mary: Star of the New Evangelization
  7. Post Abortion Ministry: Helping the broken hearted heal
  8. Fostering Vocations to the Priesthood
  9. Appreciating Your Fertility: A Creighton Model Overview
  10. Integration of Faith and Science
  11. Know You to be You

Breakouts Saturday, October 14 *Titles and talk sessions may change

A

  1. Living the Domestic Church
  2. Entertaining Angels (hospitality and the Church)
  3. Post Abortion Ministry - Helping the broken hearted heal
  4. Fostering Vocations to the Priesthood
  5. Mary Star of the New Evangelization
  6. The World of CRS
  7. Theology of the Body
  8. El Espiritu Santo nos ensena a ser Discipulos Misioneros de Jesus

B

  1. Activating the Power of the Laity: Our call to Missionary Discipleship
  2. Faith Alive; integrating lerygma into catechesis
  3. Understanding Divine Revelation
  4. Dignity of the Person: How Science and Faith go together
  5. Relational Ministry in a Virtus World
  6. Building a Parish Pro-Life Team
  7. Seminarian Panel
  8. Maria, Estrella de la Nueva Evangelization

C

  1. Evangelizing the "Nones"
  2. Practical Classroom Accomodations for Disabilities
  3. Having an Intimate Relationship with Jesus
  4. Faith and Science (from a scientific mind)
  5. Why Hippos are Cool: The story of St. Augustine and Conversion of the Peripheries
  6. Inspiring Young Adult Ministry
  7. Call to Action on Human Trafficking
  8. Fr. Daniel Rodrigo (title forth coming for Spanish track)

D

  1. Parent's Perspective Panel: Serving Persons with Disabilities
  2. The Need to Create Safe Environments
  3. Human Life Concerns: Why we do what we do
  4. Dr. Don Bouchard (Title Pending)
  5. Knowing You to be You
  6. Jail Ministry: Is it for me?
  7. Discipulos para ser Misioneros
