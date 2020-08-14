Free

Dickies Arena Hiring Fair

by Stephanie Davenport
Event Information

Location

Location

1911 Montgomery St

1911 Montgomery Street

Fort Worth, TX 76107

View Map

Event description
Dickies Arena is a 14,000 seat, spectacular multipurpose venue located adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center campus in Fort Worth.
August 14 , 2020 job fair will be held at Dickies Arena in the Exhibit Space from 10-1pm. Must pre-register. This fair is for PART TIME POSITIONS ONLY which are posted on www.dickiesarena.com. Parking is available in the Yellow Lots and is free.

In efforts to keep you and our staff as safe as possible from the spread of COVID-19, please apply online via our website at www.dickiesarena.com/job-opportunities to eliminate the need for paper applications. Thank you for doing your part!

Please bring your own pen to fill out a paper application in order to limit contact within the event. We will have pens available and staff will be constantly sanitizing used pens; however, to make it easier on staff and other participants, please bring your own pen.

