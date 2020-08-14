Dickies Arena Hiring Fair

August 14 , 2020 job fair will be held at Dickies Arena in the Exhibit Space from 10-1pm. Must pre-register. This fair is for PART TIME POSITIONS ONLY which are posted on www.dickiesarena.com. Parking is available in the Yellow Lots and is free.

Please note:

In efforts to keep you and our staff as safe as possible from the spread of COVID-19, please apply online via our website at www.dickiesarena.com/job-opportunities to eliminate the need for paper applications. Thank you for doing your part!

Please bring your own pen to fill out a paper application in order to limit contact within the event. We will have pens available and staff will be constantly sanitizing used pens; however, to make it easier on staff and other participants, please bring your own pen.