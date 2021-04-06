Dallas United Prayer Vigil hosted by First United Bank

We are asking for families who have been impacted by COVID-19 to join us as we have faith leaders to pray for our families, communities, first responders, care takers, and those who have passed away as a result of COVID. Families are encouraged to register and include the name of the loved one who is no longer with us. It is our hope to spread love and kindness on United Acts of Kindness Day.

The health and safety of our guests, volunteers and staff is a top priority. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. We ask all guests to follow CDC guidelines, for further information, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.