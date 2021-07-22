Dallas ISD In-Person Teacher Job Fair

About this event
Dallas students have big dreams for the future. They deserve great teachers who can help them break through barriers and build the life they dream of! Dallas ISD gives talented educators a chance to become one of those teachers and make a difference for kids in the Dallas community.
Come join us on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Skyline High School from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST for an opportunity to interview with our principals and gain a teaching position where you are needed the most, in Dallas ISD!
Please be sure to have a completed Teacher Application on file at www.dallasisd.org/careers.
We also ask that you upload your resume, references, and statement of eligibility prior to your attendance in meeting with our campus principal's for the in person job fair event. The Recruitment Team will confirm your registration prior to the event via email. Please email futureteacher@dallasisd.org for any questions.
Yours Truly,
Human Capital Management
The Dallas Independent School District is proud of its award-winning schools, outstanding teachers and staff, hard-working students, committed parents, and exceptional volunteers. We are the 14th largest school district in the nation with a diverse population of more than 157,000 students. Serving these students are more than 20,000 employees, making the Dallas ISD one of the largest employers in the city.