Dallas ISD In-Person Teacher Job Fair

Dallas students have big dreams for the future. They deserve great teachers who can help them break through barriers and build the life they dream of! Dallas ISD gives talented educators a chance to become one of those teachers and make a difference for kids in the Dallas community.

Come join us on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Skyline High School from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST for an opportunity to interview with our principals and gain a teaching position where you are needed the most, in Dallas ISD!

Please be sure to have a completed Teacher Application on file at www.dallasisd.org/careers.

We also ask that you upload your resume, references, and statement of eligibility prior to your attendance in meeting with our campus principal's for the in person job fair event. The Recruitment Team will confirm your registration prior to the event via email. Please email futureteacher@dallasisd.org for any questions.

Yours Truly,

Human Capital Management