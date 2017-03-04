Thank you for your interest in the first-ever Expunction Expo hosted by City of Dallas Councilwoman Tiffinni A. Young in partnership with Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson and Dallas County District Clerk Felicia Pitre.

The Dallas Expunction Expo is a free event to educate the public on the importance and the process of clearing criminal arrest records. Participants will be able to speak with volunteer attorneys about their arrest records and connect with community organizations and other social service agencies.

Listed below are important details you need to know prior to attending the Dallas Expunction Expo on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church.

Only Dallas County arrests can be considered for expunctions.

Juvenile arrest records are not eligible for expunction.

Individuals interested in an expunction MUST attend the Prequalification Clinic on Saturday, March 4th. The registration deadline is Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Complete the Participant Information Sheet and bring it to the clinic on Saturday, March 4th.

Even if you are not eligible for an expunction, you are still welcome to come out on Saturday, April 29th, for information about employment, job training, health care, housing, and other community resources.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

GENERAL GUIDELINES

You MAY be entitled to an expunction if:

Your case was DISMISSED (if your case was dismissed, you will need to obtain a certified copy of the dismissal order and bring it with you on Saturday, March 4, 2017);

Your case was NO-BILLED by a grand jury;

You were tried and found NOT GUILTY (if you were acquitted, you will need to obtain a certified copy of the judgement of acquittal and bring it with you on Saturday, March 4, 2017); or

You were PARDONED or EXONERATED.

You are NOT eligible for an expunction if:

Your case is STILL PENDING;

You have ANY PENDING CASE;

You were CONVICTED, even if you just paid a fine;

You were placed on PROBATION, COMMUNITY SUPERVISION, or DEFERRED ADJUDICATION, even if your case was later dismissed; or

You were convicted or received probation on ANOTHER OFFENSE ARISING FROM THE SAME ARREST.





**Only Dallas County arrests can be considered for expunctions**

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

IMPORTANT LINKS

1) DALLAS EXPUNCTION EXPO FLYER

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B_5Pjn0LF6bTcG8xUndvTmR0NjNsLUlaNkdBYVZCd1JxN1gw

2) DALLAS EXPUNCTION EXPO PARTICIPANT INFORMATION SHEET

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B0QBSmd9g1TtZDlCbllaeWJTdWc/view?usp=sharing

3) RECORDS INFORMATION

http://www.dallascounty.org/districtclerk/records-faqs.html

4) FILING FEES

http://www.dallascounty.org/department/districtclerk/fees-criminal.html

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Gracias por su interés en la Expo de Erradicación de Antecedentes de Arresto presentado por la Concejal de la Ciudad de Dallas Tiffinni A. Young, en asociación con la Fiscal General del Condado de Dallas Faith Johnson y la Secretaria General del Condado de Dallas Felicia Pitre.

La Expo de Erradicación de Antecedentes de Arresto es un evento gratuito. Durante este evento usted sabrá si es elegible para la erradicación de sus antecedentes de arresto. Los participantes tendrán la oportunidad de hablar con abogados voluntarios acerca de sus antecedentes. Los participantes también tendrán la posibilidad de hablar con organizaciones comunitarias y otras agencias de servicios sociales. La Expo de Erradicación de Antecedentes Penales de Dallas se llevara a cabo el Sábado, 29 de abril, 2017 en la Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church, 1101 Reverend CBT Smith Street, Dallas, TX 75203.

Solo arrestos que ocurrieron en el Condado de Dallas serán considerados para la erradicación de antecedentes.

Los antecedentes juveniles no serán elegibles para la erradicación de antecedentes.

Si está interesado en participar en la expo, TIENE que asistir al Taller de Precalificación el 4 de marzo, 2017 en la Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church, 1101 Reverend CBT Smith Street, Dallas, TX 75203. La fecha límite para registrarse al evento es el Jueves, 2 de marzo, 2017.

Asegúrese de completar el formulario de Información del Participante y llevarla con usted al taller, el 4 de marzo, 2017.

Aunque usted no califique para una erradicación de antecedentes, si usted se registró, podrá asistir a la Expo el sábado 29 de abril, 2017 para obtener información de trabajo, de entrenamiento de trabajo, de salud, de vivienda, y otros recursos comunitarios.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

INSTRUCCIONES GENERALES

Usted SERA ELEGIBLE para recibir una erradicación de sus antecedentes de arresto si:

Su case fue DESESTIMADO (si su caso fue desestimado, usted tendrá que obtener la copia certificada de la orden del juez y llevarla con usted el Sábado, 4 de marzo, 2017);

Su caso fue ANULADO POR EL GRAN JURADO;

Se le encontró NO CULPABLE después de un juicio (usted tendrá que obtener la copia certificada de la sentencia del juez y llevarla con usted el Sábado, 4 de marzo, 2017); o

Si se le PERDONO el caso o EXONERO del caso.

Usted NO SERA ELEGIBLE para la erradicación de sus antecedentes de arresto si:

Su caso sigue PENDIENTE;

Usted tiene ALGUN OTRO CASO PENDIENTE

Se le SENTENCIO, aunque usted haya pagado su multa

Usted estuvo en un PERIODO DE PRUEBA, SUPERVISION COMUNITARIA, o en ADJUDICACION DEFERIDA, aunque su caso haya sido desestimado; o

Se le sentencio o recibió una prueba en OTRA OFENSA DERIVADA DEL MISMO ARRESTO.





**Únicamente los arrestos ocurridos en el Condado de Dallas serán considerados para las erradicaciones**

____________________________________________________________________________________

ENLACES ELECTRONICOS IMPORTANTES

1) DALLAS EXPUNCTION EXPO FLYER

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B2MTEu2f_ysmMXFFNFJPbzF0bmRyVXVYcWpvbTRlMUh2MWxZ

2) DALLAS EXPUNCTION EXPO PARTICIPANT INFORMATION SHEET

https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B_5Pjn0LF6bTSTJVMy0weTllemUxemFScmNEaEVVb0ltem5J

3) RECORDS INFORMATION

http://www.dallascounty.org/districtclerk/records-faqs.html

4) FILING FEES

http://www.dallascounty.org/department/districtclerk/fees-criminal.html