COVID-19 Vaccines: Your Questions Answered

What is the difference between the various COVID-19 vaccines? How were they developed and tested? What are the side effects? Get answers to your questions at a virtual panel discussion and Q&A hosted by the Fleet Science Center on March 24.

Panelists will each share their unique insights from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and take questions from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Registration is free and all are welcome. Simultaneous translation services to Spanish will be provided!

The panel is moderated by Jonathan Wosen, PhD, San Diego Tribune Biotech Reporter

The panelists are:

Jeannette L. Aldous, MD, Clinical Director of Infectious Disease San Ysidro Health

Kate Broderick, PhD, Senior Vice President Research & Development Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Jamal K. Gwathney, MD, MPH, CCHP, FAAFP, CAPT, U.S. Public Health Service Clinical Director MCC San Diego

Mark Sawyer, MD, Professor, Clinical Pediatrics & Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist UCSD School of Medicine & Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego

Introduction by Steve Snyder, PhD, CEO, Fleet Science Center

