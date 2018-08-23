$40

ChicagoCAN Charity Cocktail + Awards Reception

by Greater Chicago Food Depository
Location

Merchandise Mart

222 W Merchandise Mart Plaza

Ground Floor Lobby

Chicago, IL 60654

Celebrate the incredible achievements of the Canstruction Chicago teams at a reception in the first floor lobby of the Merchandise Mart. Network with the participating teams and toast to the winners while enjoying light appetizers and refreshments among the colossal works of art.

Early Bird (through July 20th) - $40 ($35 for build team members)
Advance Tickets (July 21 - August 22) - $55
At the Door - $65


5:30-8 PM ChicagoCAN Reception (First Floor South Lobby of the Merchandise Mart)
6:00 PM ChicagoCAN Awards (Grand Staircase)

Canstruction Chicago is an annual design/build competition that challenges teams comprised of Chicago's brightest architects, engineers, contractors and designers to build colossal structures made entirely of canned food. At the close of the event, all food is donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

ChicagoCAN will celebrate the incredible teams who are volunteering their time and design skills to end hunger in Chicago!

Have questions about the 12th Annual Canstruction Awards Reception?
E-mail canstructionchicago@gmail.com or contact the Greater Chicago Food Depository at 773-247-3663.

