Chicago Parent Special Needs Playdate 2018

An all-inclusive day of fun for families that will include acoustic musicians and entertainers, bounce houses, games, activities for kids with special needs and their siblings and valuable information for their parents. A quiet room will be available. A to Z Mobility will be on site offering FREE minor repairs and adjustments for most wheelchairs.

Entertainment schedule:

10:30 a.m.: The Pyramid Clown Friends

11 a.m.: Happy Kids Chicago with Mickey and Minnie



11:30 a.m.: Mary Macaroni

Noon: Buddha Belly Kids Yoga

1 p.m.: Royal Princess Parties with Snow Queen and Ice Breaker Hero

1:30 p.m.: Bubbles Academy

2 p.m.: WTTW Kids BIG IDEA Travelling Lab