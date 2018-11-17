Chi Omega Christmas Market 2018

Chi Omega Christmas Market - 41st Anniversary

November 14-17, 2018

Centennial Hall at Fair Park

The Chi Omega Christmas Market offers a unique one-of-a-kind shopping experience with over 190 merchants showcasing gifts for every age including holiday decor, women’s clothing and accessories, home accents, children’s clothing and toys, food gifts, men's items and much more! In its 40 year history, Chi Omega Christmas Market has distributed over $8.12 million dollars to the Dallas community through grants to local charities and collegiate scholarships. Funds for Chi Omega Christmas Market beneficiaries are derived solely from ticket sales, merchant booth fees, donations and underwriting. Chi Omega Christmas Market receives no monies from merchant booth sales. In 2017, we donated $360,000 to worthy local organizations and are thrilled to continue the tradition of giving this year!



Frequently Asked Questions, Click Here.





ADMISSION TYPES

Preview Party/Readmission - $75.00

First Call/Readmission - $25.00

General Admission - $15.00

PARKING INFORMATION - Entrance at Gate 2 is free, once this lot fills up, then go to Gate 5 or 6 to enter the park which has a $10 entrance fee. Please note these lots are controlled by Fair Park and the City of Dallas so Chi Omega does not receive the monies collected for parking nor do we control these lots.

Preview Party - Valet Parking included

Preview Party tickets also allow for readmission during First Call hours and all General Admission hours.

All other Market days and times Valet Parking fee is $25. If you pay $10 at Gate 5 or 6, keep the ticket and then your Valet cost will be $15.

There will be a designated LYFT (shared ride) tent next to the Valet. Use promo code COCM18 for a 35% discount, valid for new and returning LYFT riders.





MARKET HOURS & EVENTS - 2018

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - Enter Gate 2

Preview Party/ $75 per person

7:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m.

Complimentary Valet Parking

Shopping with cocktails and dinner featuring a Salad Station, Slider Carving Station, Mashed Potato Bar, Mac & Cheese Bar and Desserts Galore!! Preview Party tickets also offer readmission during all other Admission hours. Santa will be roaming from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm for candid shots! Entertainment will be provided by the Doc Gibbs Band.

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - Enter Gate 2

First Call Shopping - 9:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. / $25

Be one of the first to shop the Market!

First Call tickets also allow for readmission during General Admission days.



Thursday, November 15, 2018 - Enter Gate 2

General Admission - 1:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. / $15

Tonight from 6 pm to 9 pm the Dallasites 101 will be cohosting with the Chi O's a Girls Night Out.

Come see us at Center Stage - the first 200 guests will receive a gift card for a free mani at MiniLuxe; Cyro1one will be offering complimentary facials; Brite Bar Beauty will have complimentary hair styling and make-up; kca design will be offering live paintings of items you purchase at the market; Lushra will offer custom glassware with the Dallas skyline; Viv Jordan Studio will give a complimentary hand lettering demo as well as offer holiday goods for purchase; LunchboxWax will offer giveaways for their services; Pucker UP Impressions will give card readings; Vivian's Boutique Spa offering complimentary mini massages and seasonal spa products!

Friday, November 16, 2018 - Enter Gate 2 General Admission - 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. / $15 Entertainment at Center Stage includes: Readers to Leaders at 1 pm and from 5 to 8 pm another Girls Night Out will take place with FleaStyle offering a one of a kind event at Center Stage! Come listen to the Park Cities Baptist Church Handbell Choir from 5pm to 6pm in the Entry Hall.

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - Enter Gate 2 General Admission - 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. / $15 Entertainment today @ Center Stage: 10 am Catch Up & Read, 11 am Studio B Dance & Performance Arts and at 1 pm Highland Park Dance Company





GROUP (30 or more) TICKET PRICES - call our office for details, 214.890.1999





PICTURES WITH SANTA Get you or your little one's picture made on Santa's lap! Our traditional St. Nick will be dressed up and ready to hear your holiday wishes during the following Market hours:

Thursday, November 15 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 16 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 17 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.







