Chasing the Dragon Special Program

FBICAAA Birmingham

Monday, March 6, 2017 from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM (CST)

Raising Awareness of Opioid Addiction

 

           

You Are Invited to an Important FREE Screening and Panel Discussion Presented by:

The FBI Birmingham Citizens Academy Alumni Association, the Birmingham Division of the FBI and DEA

 

Monday, March 6, 2017, 9:30am-12:00noon

Boutwell Auditorium

Registration is Required   

All registered attendees will receive a complimentary DVD copy of the FBI/DEA film "Chasing the Dragon"

*Only one free video per household  

This special event is FREE and open to the public, but may not be suitable for small children.

 

Purpose and Objective

This program contains STRONG language, INTENSE content and GRAPHIC images. Viewer discretion is advised.

The purpose of this film and panel discussion is to raise awareness of drug abuse and the profound downward spiral that can be caused by opiate addiction. The film content has been provided by actual people who abused opiates or whose children abused opiates. The objectives of the panel discussion are to interact with the community about the content covered in the film and to integrate ideas to be proactive in the fight against drug abuse.    

 

Have questions about Chasing the Dragon Special Program ? Contact FBICAAA Birmingham

When & Where


Boutwell Auditorium
Birmingham, AL
1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Blvd
Birmingham, AL 35203

Monday, March 6, 2017 from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM (CST)


Organizer

FBICAAA Birmingham

The FBI Birmingham Citizens Academy Alumni Association (FBICAAA) is a non-profit organization which supports charitable events and programs that have an interest to our alumni and are compatible with the goals and direction of the FBI.  We support FBI initiatives and serve as FBI ambassadors within our communities. 

