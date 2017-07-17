CBS 6 Clubhouse Card - Buy One, Get One FREE! Extended!

Present your card at The Club at Viniterra, Brickshire, King Carter, Kiskiack, Massanutten*, Royal New Kent and Stonehouse for one round of golf with cart.

Details:

NOTE: You cannot print your voucher. Your Card will be mailed via USPS from WTVR in Richmond. Please allow up to two weeks for delivery. $5.37 processing fee per card.

Card expires Dec. 31, 2017.

Valid Saturday and Sunday after 12 p.m. or Monday – Friday anytime.

Must call ahead for tee times.

Not valid on tournament days or holidays.

Tax and gratuity not included.

No cash or credit back on unused amount.

No cash, credit or reissue of lost or stolen cards.

Not valid with other offers.

*Good for only one of Massanutten’s two courses. Must indicate which course to play when arranging tee time.





About CBS 6 Courses to Play -- Your CBS 6 Courses to Play Clubhouse Card will be punched and returned for use at the other courses. Card must be presented at each participating course to redeem the round of golf.

Participating Courses:

The Club at Viniterra, Brickshire, King Carter, Kiskiack, Massanutten, Royal New Kent, Stonehouse

If you have questions please email cbarker@wtvr.com.

