CBS 6 Clubhouse Card - Buy One, Get One FREE! Extended!

We're extending the Buy One, Get One Free offer for the remaining passes. After that we are done until 2018.
For a limited time we'll offer the best Golf deal in Virginia at a 50% discount.
You get two CBS 6 Golf Cards for the price of one.
That's two Golf Cards for $159 plus fees. Must purchase 2 cards.
This year's CBS 6 Courses to Play Plus 1 Clubhouse Card is valid at seven area courses.
Present your card at The Club at Viniterra, Brickshire, King Carter, Kiskiack, Massanutten*, Royal New Kent and Stonehouse for one round of golf with cart.
Details:
NOTE: You cannot print your voucher. Your Card will be mailed via USPS from WTVR in Richmond. Please allow up to two weeks for delivery. $5.37 processing fee per card.
- Card expires Dec. 31, 2017.
- Valid Saturday and Sunday after 12 p.m. or Monday – Friday anytime.
- Must call ahead for tee times.
- Not valid on tournament days or holidays.
- Tax and gratuity not included.
- No cash or credit back on unused amount.
- No cash, credit or reissue of lost or stolen cards.
- Not valid with other offers.
- *Good for only one of Massanutten’s two courses. Must indicate which course to play when arranging tee time.
About CBS 6 Courses to Play -- Your CBS 6 Courses to Play Clubhouse Card will be punched and returned for use at the other courses. Card must be presented at each participating course to redeem the round of golf.
Participating Courses:
The Club at Viniterra, Brickshire, King Carter, Kiskiack, Massanutten, Royal New Kent, Stonehouse
If you have questions please email cbarker@wtvr.com.
