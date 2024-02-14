c89.5 Valentine's Day Party 2024 @ Lynnwood Bowl & Skate!

Join us for the c89.5 Valentine's Day Party 2024 at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate! Get ready to celebrate love, music, and good times on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 DOORS OPEN at 6:00 PM (Pacific Standard Time). SESSIONS BEGIN AT 6:30p & 9PM.

c89.5 DJ's live in the mix all night long!

This event promises to be a blast! Dance, roll, and bowl the night away to the hottest tunes, mingle with friends, and make new connections. Whether you're single, in a relationship, or just looking for a fun time, this party is for everyone!

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate, Orion Entertainment, and SMASH baby SMASH are partnering with us to make this a night of evening and fun to remember!

BOWL ALL NIGHT: Please buy a ticket for each session (2 sessions)*

SKATE ALL NIGHT: Please buy a ticket for each session (2 sessions)

BOWL AND SKATE: Please buy a ticket for each session (2 sessions)*

JUST BOWL: Please buy ticket for the 1 session you wish*

JUST SKATE: Please buy ticket for the 1 session you wish

(two sessions cost less than a dozen roses!)

Your bowling ticket includes shoe rental, and your skating ticket includes skate rental.

*IF YOU BOWL IN A GROUP: If there are remaining tickets on your lane, other people may purchase. If you do NOT want to invite new people to bowl with you - you may want to consider purchasing all the available tickets for your bowling lane ensures you have the space exclusively for your group, avoiding the possibility of sharing the lane with others you might not know.

Otherwise - mix, mingle, have fun!! What a fun way to meet new friends!!!!





PARKING is limited, you may want to carpool or take public transportation. Close to busses that run on SR-99 & Close to the Lynwood Transit Center.

Location Info for Lynwood Bowl & Skate