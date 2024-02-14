c89.5 Valentine's Day Party 2024 @ Lynnwood Bowl & Skate!

Actions Panel

Just Added!

c89.5 Valentine's Day Party 2024 @ Lynnwood Bowl & Skate!

Join c89.5 DJ's live - dance, roll, and bowl the night away with friends and family! Bring your valentine, friend, or yourself! Doors @ 6

By C89.5 - Seattle's Home For Dance

Date and time

Wednesday, February 14 · 6 - 11pm PST

Location

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate

6210 200th Street Southwest Lynnwood, WA 98036

Refund Policy

Contact the organizer to request a refund.
Eventbrite's fee is nonrefundable.

Agenda

Agenda
Meet & Greet

6:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Doors Open - Session 1 Set-up!

This gives you time to get your shoes and set up your bowlers, or grab you skates and get them laced! Ready to Cosmic bowl or skate the session away!

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Bowling or Skating Session One (1)

REMINDER - IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO BOWL WITH ANYONE OUTSIDE YOUR PARTY, YOU MAY NEED TO RESERVE ALL TICKETS ON YOUR LANE. OTHERWISE, THERE IS A CHANCE THE OTHER TICKETS WILL BE PURCHASED.

8:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Session 2 Set-up!

This gives you time to get your shoes and set up your bowlers, or grab you skates and get them laced! Ready to Cosmic bowl or skate the session away!

9:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Bowling or Skating Session Two (2)

REMINDER - IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO BOWL WITH ANYONE OUTSIDE YOUR PARTY, YOU MAY NEED TO RESERVE ALL TICKETS ON YOUR LANE. OTHERWISE, THERE IS A CHANCE THE OTHER TICKETS WILL BE PURCHASED.

About this event

  • 5 hours
  • Mobile eTicket

Join us for the c89.5 Valentine's Day Party 2024 at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate! Get ready to celebrate love, music, and good times on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 DOORS OPEN at 6:00 PM (Pacific Standard Time). SESSIONS BEGIN AT 6:30p & 9PM.

c89.5 DJ's live in the mix all night long!

This event promises to be a blast! Dance, roll, and bowl the night away to the hottest tunes, mingle with friends, and make new connections. Whether you're single, in a relationship, or just looking for a fun time, this party is for everyone!

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate, Orion Entertainment, and SMASH baby SMASH are partnering with us to make this a night of evening and fun to remember!

BOWL ALL NIGHT: Please buy a ticket for each session (2 sessions)*
SKATE ALL NIGHT: Please buy a ticket for each session (2 sessions)
BOWL AND SKATE: Please buy a ticket for each session (2 sessions)*
JUST BOWL: Please buy ticket for the 1 session you wish*
JUST SKATE: Please buy ticket for the 1 session you wish

(two sessions cost less than a dozen roses!)

Your bowling ticket includes shoe rental, and your skating ticket includes skate rental.

*IF YOU BOWL IN A GROUP: If there are remaining tickets on your lane, other people may purchase. If you do NOT want to invite new people to bowl with you - you may want to consider purchasing all the available tickets for your bowling lane ensures you have the space exclusively for your group, avoiding the possibility of sharing the lane with others you might not know.

Otherwise - mix, mingle, have fun!! What a fun way to meet new friends!!!!


PARKING is limited, you may want to carpool or take public transportation. Close to busses that run on SR-99 & Close to the Lynwood Transit Center.

Location Info for Lynwood Bowl & Skate

About the organizer

Organized by
C89.5 - Seattle's Home For Dance

C89.5 is a nonprofit, listener-supported, student-powered radio station that celebrates diversity in our community with high-energy dance music and provides career-connected learning opportunities for students in our high school program.

Facebook profileTwitter profileOrganizer website
$10