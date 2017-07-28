C895 Sunset Super Cruise 2017

$25
Event Information
Date and Time
Event description
Description
Join C89.5 for another fabulous Sunset Cruise... this year on board the beautiful Islander Yacht! Three hours of heart-pounding dance music featuring Harmony Soleil, Kryspin with MC Chris, Gabriel Zus, Woolly and all of your friends from C89.5. Tickets are limited, so reserve yours today!
Location
