C895 Sunset Cruise 2019

Back by popular demand -- it's the C89.5 Sunset Cruise! This year's cruise is on board Argosy's beautiful Salish Explorer. Boarding begins at 7:00 and the ship sales promptly at 8 for three hours of heart-pounding dance music with DJ HandZ, Wooly, Kryspin, Harmony Soleil and Johnny Monsoon plus your friends from C89.5. Due to the configuration of the ship, this year's cruise is 21+. Tickets are limited, so reserve yours today! The cruise is sponsored by SPIN Seattle Restaurant and Bar -- United by Ping Pong, SeattleVaccines.org, and Car Toys. The stage is sponsored by StanceWars.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

Yes. Due to the configuration of the ship, you must be 21 or older to join us on this year's cruise. Please bring a photo ID to verify your age as no one under 21 will be permitted to board the boat.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Parking is limited near Pier 54. We suggest public transit or ride-sharing if possible.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Up until noon on the day of the event, you can email june@c895.org or call 206-252-3800.

What's the refund policy?

Refunds are available up until one week prior to the cruise.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, but check in may go more quickly if you do. Your choice!

Can I update my registration information?

Yes.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

Yes. Simply give your printed ticket to the person taking your place and they'll check in with your name. Alternatively, you can call 206-252-3800 up until noon on the day of the event and change the name on the registration.

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn't match the person who attends?

If you can't attend, and you give your ticket to someone else, they will simply check in as you when they arrive at the ship. If you prefer, you can call 206-252-3800 up until noon on the day of the cruise and we will change the name on the registration so they can check in with their actual name.