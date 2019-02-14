Eventbrite

C895 SAVE THE WAVE VALENTINE'S ROLLER SKATING PARTY

by C89.5 - Seattle's Home For Dance
$11.53

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate

6210 200th Street Southwest

Lynnwood, WA 98036

United States

Join C895 for our Valentine's Day roller skating party! The fun starts at 7 with DJ Trent Von in the mix with all of your Save The Wave favorites. Then at 9, C895 takes it up another notch with more amazing dance music to keep you skating until 11.

Your $10 ticket is good for all four hours of skating, free standard skate rental (inline skates are $3 extra, pay at the rental desk), and free popcorn all night long! Bring a friend or meet someone there... enjoy Valentine's Day with C89.5.

