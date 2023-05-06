Are you wondering how best to feed your infant? Do you want to breastfeed your baby but have questions? Join us for Breastfeeding While Black and share your story with us in a community solutions circle. Meet with local doulas, lactation consultants, midwives and doctors for an honest discussion about the joys and challenges of breastfeeding. Get the resources you need to thrive.

F﻿ree parking in adjacent lot. Complimentary coffee and refreshments. Free gift bag to the first 25 people.