Actions Panel
Breastfeeding While Black
A free community event to support Black and Brown moms in their infant feeding journey.
By The Emancipator
Agenda
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Complimentary breakfast
Enjoy coffee and breakfast treats with other moms
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Solutions circle
Honest talk about the challenges and joys of breastfeeding
11:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Q & A session with healthcare professionals
Get all of your questions answered and learn about community resources to help support your infant feeding journey