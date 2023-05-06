Breastfeeding While Black

Actions Panel

Breastfeeding While Black

A free community event to support Black and Brown moms in their infant feeding journey.

By The Emancipator

When and where

Date and time

Saturday, May 6 · 9:30am - 12pm EDT

Location

Nubian Gallery 2164 Washington Street Boston, MA 02119

Agenda

9:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Complimentary breakfast

Enjoy coffee and breakfast treats with other moms

10:00 AM - 11:15 AM

Solutions circle

Honest talk about the challenges and joys of breastfeeding

11:15 AM - 12:00 PM

Q & A session with healthcare professionals

Get all of your questions answered and learn about community resources to help support your infant feeding journey

About this event

  • 2 hours 30 minutes
  • Mobile eTicket

Are you wondering how best to feed your infant? Do you want to breastfeed your baby but have questions? Join us for Breastfeeding While Black and share your story with us in a community solutions circle. Meet with local doulas, lactation consultants, midwives and doctors for an honest discussion about the joys and challenges of breastfeeding. Get the resources you need to thrive.

F﻿ree parking in adjacent lot. Complimentary coffee and refreshments. Free gift bag to the first 25 people.

Tags

About the organizer

Organized by
The Emancipator

Facebook profileTwitter profileOrganizer website