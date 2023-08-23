Breast Cancer Advocacy, Research, and Collaborations Workshop Using the IDL

Did You Know That the UCSF Industry Documents Library (IDL) Contains More Than 55,000 Previously Unexplored Documents Related to Breast Cancer?

The UCSF Institute for Health Policy Studies, the UCSF Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment, and Breast Cancer Action announce a two-hour workshop to highlight how industries including tobacco, oil and gas, pesticides, food, and pharma manipulated science and public opinion to cast doubt on links between their products and breast cancer. for a workshop to highlight how

The 2-hour workshop will cover:

• Key findings from 1-year project research project uncovering what industry knew about breast cancer risk and their products

• New methodologies for research / advocacy/journalism collaborations to put the documents to work for you

• California Breast Cancer Funding mechanisms

• Interactive opportunities to build a collaborative network of breast cancer advocates and scientific partners

Are you with an advocacy organization? Interested in a stipend? Stipends Available: $330 per advocacy organization, up to 10 organizations. Contact Haleemah Atobiloye: hatobiloye@bcaction.org