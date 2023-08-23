Actions Panel
Breast Cancer Advocacy, Research, and Collaborations Workshop Using the IDL
UCSF Industry Documents Library Contains More Than 55,000 previously unexplored documents related to breast cancer
Wednesday, August 23 · 11:30am - 1:30pm PDT
The UCSF Institute for Health Policy Studies, the UCSF Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment, and Breast Cancer Action announce a two-hour workshop to highlight how industries including tobacco, oil and gas, pesticides, food, and pharma manipulated science and public opinion to cast doubt on links between their products and breast cancer.
The 2-hour workshop will cover:
• Key findings from 1-year project research project uncovering what industry knew about breast cancer risk and their products
• New methodologies for research / advocacy/journalism collaborations to put the documents to work for you
• California Breast Cancer Funding mechanisms
• Interactive opportunities to build a collaborative network of breast cancer advocates and scientific partners
Are you with an advocacy organization? Interested in a stipend? Stipends Available: $330 per advocacy organization, up to 10 organizations. Contact Haleemah Atobiloye: hatobiloye@bcaction.org
Speakers:
Jayla Burton, MPH, MS - Program Officer, Breast Cancer Action
Cristin Kearns, DDS, MPH - Associate Professor, Lead Investigator, IDL Breast Cancer project, Associate Professor, University of California, San Francisco
Sharima Rasanayagam, PhD - California Breast Cancer Research Program
Nick Chartres, PhD - Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment, University of California, San Francisco
Tracey Woodruff, PhD, MPH - Associate Professor, Director - Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment, Director - EaRTH Center, University of California, San Francisco