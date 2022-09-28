'Break My Soul:' Why Black Stories, Black Voices, and Black Writing Matter

Kevin Powell is one of the most celebrated political, cultural, literary, and hip-hop voices in America. He is a highly regarded poet, journalist, and author of 15 books, including “When We Free The World,” his new short essay collection about freedom, justice, and equality in America. His other titles include: “In The Tradition: An Anthology of Young Black Writers;” “recognize; Keepin’ It Real: Post-MTV Reflections On Race, Sex, and Politics;” “Step into a World: A Global Anthology of the New Black Literature;” “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight: Manhood, Race, and Power in America;” “No Sleep Till Brooklyn: New and Selected Poems;”; “Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan, and The Ghost of Dr. King;” and his critically acclaimed autobiography, “The Education of Kevin Powell: A Boy’s Journey into Manhood,” which is being adapted for the screen. His newest poetry collection, “Grocery Shopping with My Mother,” will soon be published by Soft Skull/Penguin Random House.

He will present a public lecture entitled 'Break My Soul': Why Black Stories, Black Voices, and Black Writing Matters.